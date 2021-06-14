News
30 Years in the Making
June 14, 2021
By Liza Mayer
AquaBounty made its first harvest of genetically engineered Atlantic salmon in the US in June, a milestone 30 years in the making. The salmon was genetically modified so that it grows faster than conventional salmon. Photo shows AquaBounty processing associates Skyler Miller (left) and Jacob Clawson (right), with CEO Sylvia Wulf holding salmon from the initial harvest. The salmon is approved for sale in the US, Canada and Brazil.
