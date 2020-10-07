Merck appoints new Canadian rep

Merck Animal Health (MAH) and Biomark has expanded its North American team with the addition of Matthew Liutkus as key account manager for MAH and Canadian representative for Biomark. Liutkus will remain based in Campbell River, British Columbia, and will be able to service the aquaculture and conservation industry sectors across Canada.

Liutkus earned an Adv. Diploma from the Marine Institute, M.Sc. from University of New Brunswick and has worked in the Canadian aquaculture industry on both the east and west coasts of Canada, the federal government, and feed manufacturing. He is currently the president of the Aquaculture Association of Canada and has volunteered with the organization for the past 15 years.

Liutkus will support the local aquaculture industry via various on-going MAH projects including the SLICE Sustainability Project and will continue to build the awareness of the high performance Biomark product portfolio in Canada, a press release from MAH said.