Atlantic Sapphire milepost: first harvest hits retail

Roughly 10 months since stocking its first commercial batch of 400,000 salmon eggs (pictured) into its Bluehouse hatchery in Miami, Florida, Atlantic Sapphire made its first harvest in September. The occasion shows the company’s triumph over adversity, which included the COVID-19 pandemic, an emergency harvest of nearly 200,000 fish in July, and skepticism by some over the company’s ambitious goals. By the end of the year, it hopes to harvest 1,000 metric tons. The goal is to reach 220,000-tonne production per year by 2031.