A boost for tilapia health

Benchmark, a specialist in manufacturing nutrition and health products for aquaculture, says it has made a discovery that has the potential to reduce streptococcus infections in Nile tilapia.

The company’s discovery of a Quantitative Trait Locus (QTL) for resistance to Streptococcus iniae will enable the selection of broodstock with high levels of resistance to the pathogen for the production of commercial fry.

“Streptococcus infections are among the most critical disease challenges in tilapia production. This technological breakthrough presents a significant opportunity for the industry to reduce streptococcus infections and the use of antibiotic treatments,” said the Sheffield, UK-based biotech firm.