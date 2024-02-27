Ace Aquatec appoints new Head of Sales to support growth

Aquaculture technology company Ace Aquatec has appointed a new head of sales.

Ben Perry has over 15 years of experience working across freshwater and marine finfish production, and animal health. He brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for the aquaculture sector to his new role.

Perry recently held the role of sales and technical manager at Benchmark Holdings Ltd, where he developed the company’s genetics business in North America.

“This is a great opportunity to combine my clinical knowledge and practical experience with a purpose-driven, innovative mission to provide intelligent, ethical aquaculture products to customers. I’m excited to build on the excellent work already being done by Ace Aquatec to bring their market-leading technology to clients across the globe, enabling our partners to achieve the highest welfare practices throughout the production cycle, while optimizing growth and efficiency for future success,” Perry said.

“We’re delighted to have someone of Ben’s calibre on board as we continue to scale our brand globally. With a strong background in aquaculture, he is the perfect fit for a welfare-focused and passionate brand like Ace Aquatec. As our industry enters a new era of technology transformation driven by AI, Ben’s deep understanding of what drives customers’ success will be invaluable in this exciting time of disruption,” said Tara McGregor-Woodhams, chief sales and marketing officer at Ace Aquatec.

