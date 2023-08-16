Ace Aquatec names new chief technology officer

Ace Aquatec, an aquaculture technology company, has announced the appointment of Keith Davidson as chief technology officer, who brings experience in leading global technology teams.

Having managed teams across the the U.S., Canada, India, China, Europe and Asia, Keith has worked with technology companies at every stage, from start-ups to multinational corporations.

“There are few professional opportunities that come along where you have the chance to work across almost every engineering discipline,” said Davidson. “Ace Aquatec products span mechanical, electrical, electronic, software and AI and as a technologist and engineer at heart this is an ideal opportunity to work in a field where technology is truly used for good. I plan to take this opportunity to build on the fantastic work already being done by Ace Aquatec’s world class technology team to provide fully integrated intelligent aquiculture products that support our customers to operate efficiently and humanely.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Keith to the executive team and everyone at Ace Aquatec is looking forward to working with him on the further development of our high-welfare aquaculture technologies,” said Nathan Pyne-Carter, CEO of Ace Aquatec. “Keith’s core principles clearly align with our ethos, and we are delighted he is joining at a time of growth for the company and sector as a whole.”