Ace Aquatec partners with Pisces Fish Machinery Inc.

Ace Aquatec, have appointed Pisces Fish Machinery Inc. as their first equipment distributor in North, Central and South America.

The partnership will see Pisces supply the company’s stunners for tilapia, trout, salmon and seabass to its customers across the Americas.

“Pisces have been leading the way in fish processing since 1983 and are highly regarded as the best in class for manufacturing a range of award-winning fish processing machines,” said Tara McGregor-Woodhams, Ace Aquatec’s chief sales and marketing officer. “We’re thrilled to be working closely with their team of experienced aquaculture professionals. This partnership will help us to roll out and lead on the distribution of our stunning technology across the Americas and gain key insight into one of our key target market.”

“In-water electrical stunning has long been on our radar for helping strengthen our full-line offering in the fish processing industry. Not only does it create a calmer processing line before bleeding and filleting, but it accelerates the move to higher welfare standards at every point of harvesting,” said Trevor Wastel, CEO, Pisces Fish Machinery Inc. “We’re delighted to be forming this partnership with Ace Aquatec and introducing our customers to their industry leading technology, it’s exactly what the Americas market has needed.”

Earlier this year, Ace Aquatec appointed Australian equipment supplier Fresh by Design as its first distributor in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The newly formed partnership supplies the in-water electrical stunner to its customers across Australia and New Zealand.