Advocates call on stakeholder support for AQUAA Act

The Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) movement is urging aquaculture supporters and stakeholder to help push the U.S. Congress to back the proposed legislation, Advancing the Quality and Understanding of American Aquaculture (AQUAA) Act, H.R. 6191.

The organization is asking people to add their names to a letter addressed to members of the House of Representatives urging them to engage with House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson (D-MN) and Rep. Steve Palazzo (R-MS), sponsors of the AQUAA Act, and learn about this proposed legislation.

“In short, this bi-partisan legislation authorizes NOAA to clarify a regulatory process for permitting U.S. offshore aquaculture. This new version of H.R. 6191 also contains improvements that will further ensure environmental sustainability and elevate coordination among stakeholders, including wild capture fishers and the states. It also outlines exciting new concepts like Aquaculture Enterprise Zones and establishes National Standards for Offshore Aquaculture, principles which will ultimately guide our nation as we seek to balance the benefits of seafood production with environmental and societal considerations,” the email from the SATS said.

The Deadline for signatures is Tuesday, June 16th at 5:00 PM ET.