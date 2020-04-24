AIW 2020 is cancelled

This year’s Aquaculture Innovation Workshop in New York City has officially been cancelled.

Freshwater Institute director Brian J. Vinci announced via email on April 24 that the organization will focus its efforts on bringing back the conference in 2021 at the soonest.

“We had planned to re-schedule the event for the Fall of this year. However, given the uncertainty of the global COVID-19 pandemic we have decided to schedule the next AIW for 2021, or beyond, if necessary,” he wrote in an email.

Like many of this year’s industry conferences, The Conservation Fund was forced to cancel its two-day conference for April 30 to May 1 because of the global out break of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. About 250 attendees were expected to attend.