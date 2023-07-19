Akvafuture brings closed barrier tech to Canada

Akvafuture, a Norwegian company, aims to enter the industry in British Columbia, Canada and take part in the transition.

Through the recent release of its promo video, Akvafuture is shedding light on their collaboration with the Norwegian Veterinary Institute, reaching an environmentally-friendly closed barrier system, a solution that prevents the interaction between wild and farmed, allowing both to co-exist in nature.

“First Nations and Coastal communities in British Columbia are experiencing drastic changes being implemented to the Salmon Farming sector due to the recent closures implemented by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans,” said Dean Trethewey, managing director of Akvafuture Ltd. “Our goal is to farm the most sustainable salmon on the market so that the next generation of Salmon Farmers can continue to grow communities and salmon. One cannot deny the negative impact the closures have on these communities.”

Akvafuture envisions a future where salmon farming harmonizes with the natural environment. By using closed barrier technology, the company aims to contribute to responsible farming practices that prioritize ecological balance while ensuring the production of high-quality harvestable salmon, and completely free of lice.

“By integrating biology with engineering, we are creating stronger fish welfare systems and growing the seafood potential in B.C. Who knows how the industry will look like 10-20 years in the future, but it will certainly depend on the decisions that are being made right now.” said Trethewey.