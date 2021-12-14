Alaska seafood veteran Jeff Hetrick joins Northwest Alliance board

The Northwest Aquaculture Alliance announced that Jeff Hetrick has joined its board of directors.

Hetrick is the director of the Alutiiq Pride Marine Institute (APMI) in Seward, Alaska. APMI is a tribally-managed marine research facility and a subsidiary of the Chugach Regional Resources Commission, a tribal consortium for the management and preservation of natural resources for the native peoples of south central Alaska.

“Alaska’s pristine environment and longtime acceptance of ‘mariculture’ makes it an ideal place for both public and private sector organizations to develop farm sites,” said Jim Parsons, NWAA board president and CEO of Jamestown Seafood. “Jeff Hetrick is a respected leader in the field, and we are honoured and delighted that he is joining our Board of Directors.”

Letrick previously conducted salmon enhancement projects for private non-profits and the Alaska Department of Fish and Fame. He is also a founding member of the Alaska Shellfish Growers Association and operated an oyster farm in Prince William Sound.