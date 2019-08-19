Algal-oil production plant now open

Veramaris has opened its facility in Blair, Nebraska that produces algal oil from natural marine algae.

Veramaris, formed out of a joint venture between Royal DSM and Evonik Industries, says the algal oil is the first to offer both EPA and DHA Omega-3 fatty acids.

“By replacing fish oil in salmon feed with this EPA- and DHA-rich alternative, the fish-in-fish-out ratio could be reduced significantly. This alternative will enable the aquaculture industry to continue to grow sustainably,” the company said.

Skretting manufactures salmon feed incorporating the Veramaris algal oil.

Following the plant’s completion, the next step is to ramp up for full production, Veramaris said.