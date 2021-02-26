Annex appoints associate publisher for aquaculture brands

Jeremy Thain is the new associate publisher for Annex Business Media's aquaculture division.

In his new position, Thain will oversee the development of three publications: Aquaculture North America, Hatchery International and RAStech Magazine.

Thain started his B2B media sales career in 1999 in the fisheries and aquaculture division of the Oban Times Group in Scotland. In 2004, he came to Victoria, B.C. to work for Capamara Communications, which published Aquaculture North America and Hatchery International.

Annex took over the publication of both brands in 2017 and launched RAStech in 2018 to serve the growing recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) market.

“Jeremy is a proven media professional, with an excellent reputation in the industry and a strong desire to make his publications even stronger,” says Todd Humber, Annex group publisher. “Please join me in congratulating Jeremy in this next chapter of his career.”