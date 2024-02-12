Appalachian Salmon closes second seed fund for RAS facility

Appalachian Salmon has closed its second seed funding round for a land-based aquaculture facility in West Virginia.. (Photo: Appalachian Salmon, LinkedIn)

A future RAS salmon producer, Appalachian Salmon, has closed its second seed funding round for a land-based aquaculture facility in West Virginia.

Coupled with a $5,000,000 grant from West Virginia’s Department of Environmental Protection Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Funds for site development, the second seed funding will fund the preparation of the site and infrastructure as the company moves into its Series A fundraising round.

“With our abundant supply of pure cold water, ability to permit our project in West Virginia, and location within 60 per cent of all of North America’s population, we continue to move forward,” said Austin Caperton, chief executive officer and founder of Appalachian Salmon.