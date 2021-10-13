AquaBounty launches new sustainability reporting initiative

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is using data analysis and technology to become a more sustainably accountable company.

The land-based aquaculture company, based in Maynard, Mass., is working with MZ Group to launch its Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) integrated reporting initiative. AquaBounty will be using MZ Group’s proprietary reporting tool ESGiQ to collect, manage and analyze data to generate an ESG score for the company.

According to a company statement, AquaBounty will be using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) as its primary reporting benchmark, while also making a commitment to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company is also looking to report for Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) andTask Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in future years.

“The very essence of AquaBounty’s mission is to contribute to the sustainability of our planet, relieve pressure on the oceans and provide nations with healthy, antibiotic-free and disease-free affordable fish protein,” said Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty. “While we have always conducted business as a good neighbor, working to give back to the local communities in which we operate, we are excited to add material ESG aspects into our corporate strategy and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). We believe such integrated reporting will play an instrumental role in enhancing our profitability and risk oversight going forward.”

The company said its first ESG reporting will be released with the market later this year and looks to grow the initiative over the next three to five years.