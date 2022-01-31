AquaBounty set to build new salmon farm in Ohio

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has begun site preparations for the construction of its 10,000 metric ton salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio.

“This marks an incredibly exciting milestone for AquaBounty and a time to celebrate with, and thank the Village of Pioneer, Williams County, and the State of Ohio, for their on-going support,” said AquaBounty CEO Sylvia Wulf. “We are planning an official groundbreaking ceremony and will communicate the details in the coming weeks. ”

Wulf said in a press release that the company is working on “a set of rigorous processes” to mitigate potential supply chain challenges and potential price increases as they begin construction on its recirculating aquaculture system for the farm.