Aquacare introduces new member of Bellingham team

Dr. Nick Brown joins Aquacare Environment Inc.’s team in Bellingham, Washington, U.S.A.

The company announced on Oct. 19 that Brown will be bringing his designing, building, managing and operator training experience to support clients from the Bellingham office. He will also be working with remote office team members, including JLH Consulting Inc. in Courtenay, B.C. in Canada and FOX Oxygenation France in Brittany, France.

Brown was previously the director of the University of Maine’s Center of Cooperative Aquaculture Research in Franklin, Maine from 2001 to 2014. He was responsible for managing the facilities and programs at a commercial-scale, land-based aquaculture facility used for applied research and development, aquaculture demonstration projects and business incubation.

He also spent some time as a consultant for a variety of projects in the aquaculture industry – from advanced RAS facilities for a multitude of species from hatcher through grow-out.

For the last three years, Brown and his family spent their time sailing 20,000 sea miles from Maine, to the Caribbean, to Costa Rica and then to Hawaii. Now, the family has settled in Bellingham.

Brown can be reached at nbrown@aqacare.com.