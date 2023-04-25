Aquaculture Education at the Marine Institute

The Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland is Canada’s most comprehensive centre for education, training, applied research and industrial support for the ocean industries. The Institute offers more than 30 industry-driven programs ranging from certificate programs to Ph.D. degrees. The Institute delivers programs built around industry needs in the sectors of ocean technology, fisheries, aquaculture, offshore oil and gas, marine transportation, ship design, food safety and marine environment.

Academic programs offered by the Institute range from industry certifications to diplomas of technology, joint diploma/bachelor’s degrees, advanced diplomas, post-graduate certificates, master’s and doctoral degrees. The MI also has significant involvement in community-based training programs, where faculty teach short industry training programs in communities, primarily in Newfoundland and Labrador and Northern Canada, an example of which is the Technical Certificate in Aquaculture. The MI has offered postgraduate programming in aquaculture for over thirty years through short courses, face-to-face and online programming. Faculty within the Institute have also helped to create vocational, bachelor, master and PhD programs in sustainable aquaculture and fisheries technology in sub-Saharan Africa (Malawi, Mozambique), South East Asia (Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia) and South America (e.g., Chile), among others.

The Graduate Diploma in Marine Studies (Aquaculture) is an on-campus, primarily course-based program offered over 3 semesters (full-time). It includes six on-campus courses with weekly lab components, and one 12-week internship within the aquaculture industry. The courses include Current Topics in Aquaculture, Finfish Aquaculture, Shellfish Aquaculture, Aquatic Animal Health, Fish Nutrition and Feeding Practice, Aquaculture Engineering Technology and Systems Operation. The program complements students’ academic knowledge acquired through completion of an undergraduate credential and provides graduates with knowledge and practical skills related to aquaculture technology and operations. Graduates of this program are highly qualified professional practitioners with the knowledge and practical/operational skills required by the aquaculture sector (production, management, governance).

