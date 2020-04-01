Aquaculture exempt from BC shut down order

In its battle to stem the tide of Covid-19 infections, the government of British Columbia recently ordered a number of non-essential businesses to temporarily shut down if they are unable to ensure safe physical distance among their workers.

Aquaculture and fishing operations, however, were allowed to continue as the two sectors have been identified as essential services.

Aquaculture and fishing, along with hospitals, public transit, daycare centres, pharmaceutical companies, drug stores, public safety, and law enforcement services, were among the facilities allowed to remain open, according to a report from the Vancouver Sun.

“Essential services are those daily services essential to preserving life, health, public safety and basic societal functioning,” a backgrounder from the B.C. government said. “They are the services British Columbians rely on in their daily lives.”

Some businesses and services were ordered close by the provincial health officer because they were unable to ensure that customers can maintain two metres of physical distance and that occupants don’t total more than 50.

The aquaculture and fishing sectors were grouped with agriculture and food service providers. This group includes food cultivation, farming, livestock, food supply chain, manufacturing, storage and distribution.

The designation of essential services also includes, workers maintaining and repairing food process equipment and distribution centres and retail.