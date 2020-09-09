Aquaculture producers now eligible for USDA COVID-19 aid

Aquaculture producers in the U.S. are now eligible to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) for financial relief, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA announced last August that certain aquaculture commodities grown and harvested from controlled environments, including raceways, ponds, tanks, and recirculating systems, are eligible for CFAP. Producers of eligible aquaculture commodities have until September 11, 2020 to submit their application.

The CFAP provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19. Eligible aquaculture commodities include: catfish, crawfish, salmon, sturgeon, tilapia, trout, largemouth bass and carp sold live as foodfish, hybrid striped bass, red drum, ornamental/tropical fish, and recreational sportfish.

Producers of oysters, clams, mussels, scallops, and marine algae already receive assistance through funding provided under section 12005 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. These producers, therefore, will not be eligible for CFAP funding to avoid providing duplicate payments for the same losses, the USDA said.

For more details on this funding, visit the USDA website.