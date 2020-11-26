Aquaculture reform bill now in Senate’s hands

< A legislation that aims to boost US offshore aquaculture is now at the US Senate for consideration Photo: ©Alexander Sánchez / Adobe Stock

The lack of a predictable, affordable and efficient permitting process for offshore aquaculture in the U.S. has significantly hindered the growth of the industry, but a bill now in the U.S. Senate for consideration aims to change that.

The AQUAA Act, or S. 4723, is expected to expand U.S. aquaculture and create jobs and economic growth in coastal and agricultural communities. It is a bipartisan bill filed by Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla).

“This is a major milestone for the U.S. seafood community,” said the group, Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS). The group helped push the U.S. Congress to back the AQUAA Act, which is short for Advancing the Quality and Understanding of American Aquaculture.

David Kelly, CEO of Innovasea and a member of the SATS Board of Directors, commented: “Congress is recognizing the vital role aquaculture is going to play in our nation’s efforts to improve food security in wake of COVID-19. This legislation supports a straightforward regulatory framework to ensure the industry has the opportunity to grow safely and responsibly.”