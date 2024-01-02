Aquaculture suppliers partner for provision of submersible cages

Aquaculture industry suppliers, Smir and Badinotti, have formalized a commercial cooperation agreement for the provision of submersible cages.

The companies started discussions earlier this year. After meetings and Smir’s on-site exploration of an aquaculture facility featuring Badinotti’s submersible cages, including a visit to the net factory in Slovakia, the collaboration has now been officially established.

According to a press release, Smir looks forward to presenting their collaborative solutions to the Norwegian market.

“Given existing demand, especially in Norway for maintaining fish below the lice belt, Smir is currently in active discussions with Norwegian customers and is gearing up to promptly launch a trial program at a fish farm,” the press release states.

Advertisement

This will be part of Smir’s strategy to offer both preventive solutions and treatment tools in the fight against lice.

“For Badinotti, this commercial partnership marks a significant step in addressing emerging challenges in the aquaculture industry. Through technological developments and strategic enhancements, Badinotti aspires to establish itself as a leader in providing containment structures for the aquaculture sector.”