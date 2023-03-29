Aquaculture North America is hosting an Aquaculture Technology “Lunch & Learn” Webinar Week from May 24-26, providing eight industry suppliers with an opportunity to present their technology to our Aquaculture North America audience.

Explain the benefits of your products, offer tips around use and maintenance, answer any technical questions – it’s a great chance to connect with customers. Limited to just 8 technology providers over 4 days, each “Presentation package” includes the following:

PRESENTATION PACKAGE

Webinar (20 mins) – you present, we record. Either present in real time or record a virtual tour of your products and facility which we show to our audience. Either way, participate in the following Q&A session and address any questions.

Website exposure – All presentations are recorded and posted at the ANA website until the end of 2023 with sharable links.

E-Connect and E-Blasts – All presentations are distributed direct to the inbox of thousands of aquaculture professionals who subscribe to our ANA e-newsletter.

Social media – Using ANA’s LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter channels, we’ll also share your technology presentation via social media

Analytics – We’ll provide metrics regarding who and how many professionals are engaging with your presentation.

