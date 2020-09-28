Aquaculture technology provider launches major recruitment drive

Mike Staite was recently hired by Gael Force as the new general manager for Canada.

Aquaculture technology supplier Gael Force is hiring.

The company is looking to ramp up its engineering team by launching a recruitment drive to fill several newly created senior engineering and support roles, according to a press release from Gael Force.

“The new positions represent a significant investment, forming a crucial element of Gael Force’s strategic plan to deliver world class levels of customer service, innovation through structured product development, quality assurance, manufacturing excellence and environmental sustainability,” the company said.

Candidates are currently being sought to fill the positions of service and support manager, senior product engineer, senior project engineer and project manager. These roles will be based at the company’s head office in Inverness, Scotland.

In July, Gael Force launched a five-year strategy aimed at growing into a “world class supplier” which, if successful, will double the company’s sales and workforce.

“We remain motivated by the strong desire to partner with and support our customers in achieving high biological performance as profitably and sustainably as possible. As a trusted supply partner in the sector we see the senior roles we have created as being vital to that,” said the company’s founder and managing sirector Stewart Graham.

“By recruiting the right individuals who share the same ambition and customer focus as Gael Force, I’m highly confident that we will create an even stronger platform to deliver a level of product and service excellence that our customers will recognize as world class and value adding in supporting them to meet their aims.”

In September, Gael Force hired a new general manager, Mike Staite, to lead its operations in both the east and west coasts of Canada. With more than 20 years of experience in engineering, project management and business development, Staite will be responsible for project management, business development and technical sales support for the entire Gael Force aquaculture product line to British Columbia and Atlantic Canada salmon farmers.

His role will include management of the construction, commissioning, and installation of new Gael Force feed barges in Atlantic Canada and British Columbia, as well as the establishment of an office and service facility in B.C. He will also lead the business development and establishment of a steel barge building production facility in Atlantic Canada.

To find out more about open positions at Gael Force and how to apply, visit the company’s website.