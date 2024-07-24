Aquaculture truck depot in B.C. cancelled due to open-net salmon farm closures
By Aquaculture North America staff
A multi-million-dollar aquaculture truck depot has been cancelled in the town of Campbell River in British Columbia. The depot would have supported rural operations by AquaTrans Distributors Inc., a Delta, B.C.-based specialty refrigeration and bulk commodity transportation carrier.
“We wanted to invest more into the communities in which we work,” said AquaTrans general manager, Ryan Brush. “We thought there was a real opportunity to streamline and formalize a depot that could help do many things, but specifically cleaning, off-farm sanitizing, and it could be a consolidated depot for all of the North islands.”
AquaTrans purchased the land to build the depot in Campbell River but only two months later, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced that it would not renew licenses for 15 open-net salmon farms around B.C.’s Discovery Islands. Those farms would have been crucial clients for the AquaTrans depot.
Brush describes the land – now simply serving as an additional truck yard for their vehicles without any of the planned facilities – as a ‘mass of unrealized potential.’
“This came as such a shock because we had purchased our assets,” said Brush. “Our asset procurement plan met the needs of this specific thing and because we weren’t seasonal, we could deploy them year-round. But what do you do with 100 refrigerator trailers when there’s no requirement for them three to four months out of every year? But then there’s a requirement to use every single one of them for at least three months out of every year. At $110,000 a piece, that’s hard to manage. We figured it out by working hard on different partnerships, but we see that 30-40 percent decline in our business.”
To stave off these types of impacts, Brush and others in aquaculture and aquaculture-related fields in B.C. have called for licences to last for six years – the full length of a salmon grow-out – rather than the two years covered by licence renewals offered by Fisheries Min. Joyce Murray in 2022.