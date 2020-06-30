AquaMaof hires new sales director for North America

Israel-based land-based aquaculture equipment provider AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies has hired Lior Gal as the company’s new director of sales for North America.

Gal brings ten years of experience in global sales and marketing, developing new markets and projects in the U.S. and other parts of the world, as well as locating potential customers and suppliers. He comes with a depth of experience in the field of agriculture projects and services. Gal will be responsible for pre- and post-sale support for customers and projects in North America, the company said.

Prior to joining AquaMaof Gal was the international trade manager at Galilee Export, where he worked for five years in local and global sourcing of agricultural products for trading worldwide. He holds a BA in Economics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Earlier this year, AquaMaof was commissioned by 8F Asset Management Pte. Ltd. to provide its technology to a 20,000-metric-ton Atlantic salmon production facility to be constructed on the U.S. east coast. This project, which is in its design stage, is one of nine projects that AquaMaof has under development around the world, with an expected combined capacity of 61,000 metric tons of Atlantic salmon and other premium species.

“Lior brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our executive leadership team, and we are looking forward to him driving our marketing and sales efforts to new heights,” said Shai Silbermann, VP of marketing and sales at AquaMaof. “North America is a strategic market for us, where interest in our solution has risen significantly. The interest is derived from the growing local demand for seafood, as well as the US administration’s policy to encourage the local aquaculture industry.”

In a statement, Gal said he is excited to join AquaMaof in this “exciting time of tremendous interest in the company’s technology.”