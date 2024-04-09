Aquasend appoints new sales development representative

Austin Vincent is Aquasend’s new sales development representative.

Vincent who has a background in both business development and sales marketing operations and management, will work closely will aquaculture farmers, researchers, scientists and academic research institutions.

Vincent will be a resource to those seeking solutions in managing aquatic production and obtaining necessary water quality data more efficiently and affordably, across varied segments of the aquatic industry.

“Aquasend is allowing me to utilize my experience and passion to impact the global environment positively. Growing up on the coast, I understand the need to protect and improve aquaculture worldwide. As I step into this position, I am eager to help aquaculture farmers by providing Aquasend’s most efficient and reliable water quality management devices,” Vincent said.

Vincent has a Bachelor of Science in business administration marketing from California State University, San Marcos.

“Aquasend is thrilled to have Austin join our team and serve as Sales Development Representative. Not only does Austin have a strong sales and marketing background, he brings a drive to achieve growth while helping Aquasend current and future customers succeed. He embodies an excitement for technology and the future of innovation in the environmental and aquaculture markets, and we know Austin will be a great addition to our team,” said Kristin Elliott, chief executive officer of Aquasend.