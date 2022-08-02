Aquasend selected for Xylem Innovation Incubator Program

Aquasend announced its participation in the Xylem Innovation Incubator Program. Xylem is a global water technology company committed to solving water challenges with innovation. Its incubator program is a one-year initiative, designed to evaluate technology cohesiveness and access the development of a sustainable relationship between Aquasend and Xylem.

Aquasend provides aqua farmers with revolutionary technology, communications and management. Aquasend has set a company goal to help transform the global aqua farming industry within the next five years. To achieve this, Aquasend is providing products that improve water quality through continuous monitoring to the largest and smallest aqua farms around the world.

The Aquasend Beacon measures dissolved oxygen and temperature. It continuously analyzes water quality and sends alerts in real-time if problems are detected. The Beacon’s real-time monitoring technology can close the geographical gap between a farmer or researcher, and the deployment site of their Aquasend product, saving time, labor costs and travel costs.