Armand Agra acquires Seattle Fish Company

Armand Agra, owned by Founders Group of Good Companies Inc., has acquired a new family-owned seafood company.

Founders is a Canadian, family-owned business that supplies specialty meat and seafood across the United States and Asia. As of Nov. 15, Seattle Fish Company joins the Founders’ roster of family-owned companies.

“This investment is significant and increases the size and scale of Armand Agra by more than two times since our initial investment in Sierra Meat & Seafood four years ago,” said Richard Harris, partner at Founders Group of Food Companies and executive chairman of Armand Agra. “Together with Founders’ very recent investment in Walt’s Wholesale Meats, this transaction sees Founders go even deeper into specialty protein and our building of a large portfolio through our Purewater Foods platform, which will be our primary focus going forward.”

Seattle Fish Company is a third-generation family-owned company that serves the Rocky Mountain region and surrounding states for more than 103 years. According to a company statement, Armand Agra plans to retain 100 per cent of Seattle Fish’s employees and there will be no changes to leadership.

“The investment by Armand Agra preserves the rich legacy of Seattle Fish while providing the resources, collaboration, and scale to grow our brand,” said Derek Figueroa, president and CEO of Seattle Fish Company. “Our commitment will be to continue the legacy started by the Iacino family, led and fed by our entire team, into the future.”