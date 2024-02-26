Atarraya’s Shrimpbox wins the Edison Awards

Food tech company, Atarraya Inc., has won the Edison Awards.

Atarraya was recognized for its Shrimpbox technology, designed to solve the problems of traditional shrimp production without antibiotics.

“This recognition underlines our unwavering commitment to innovation in sustainable aquaculture,” a LinkedIn post from Atarraya reads.

The Edison Awards honours excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. The 2024 edition is taking place on April 17-19 in Fort Myers, Fla. where Shrimpbox will be awarded either a gold, silver, or bronze place in the food and agricultural advancements category.

“A big thank you to the entire Atarraya team for making this innovation possible. This award is dedicated to all of you,” Atarraya’s post on LinkedIn reads.