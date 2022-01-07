Atlantic Sapphire enters deal to secure its feed supply

Florida-based Atlantic Sapphire is set to have its own local supply of feed for its salmon RAS operations under a deal signed in November with feed manufacturer Skretting.

Under the agreement, Skretting will construct and finance a feed plant in Florida that will cater to Atlantic Sapphire’s salmon feed needs over a 10-year period.

Feed is Atlantic Sapphire’s largest cost component. Due to the specialized production requirements needed to produce salmon feed, the company is currently transporting its salmon feed from Canada, at a considerable cost disadvantage.

Removing the need for feed transportation secures the company direct savings of approximately US$0.30/kg HOG of production cost and cuts the carbon footprint of the feed significantly, said the company.