Atlantic Sea Farms to organize live cooking event during Seagriculture USA 2022

Seagriculture USA 2022, the first international seaweed conference in North America taking place September 7-8, 2022 in Portland, Maine, will feature a live cooking event by Atlantic Sea Farms.

During Seagriculture USA 2022, Atlantic Sea Farms will organize a live cooking event with their own products in order to create more awareness that “kelp is not only very tasty and offers a huge variety of preparations but is also one of the most nutrient dense foods on the planet and is a zero input, carbon negative crop with measurable impacts on the health of our oceans and economies in the face of climate change.”

The live cooking event is open to all delegates of Seagriculture USA 2022 and will take place on the second day of the conference, September 8.

The founders of Atlantic Sea Farms created the first commercially viable seaweed farm in the United States in 2009. Today, under new leadership, Atlantic Sea Farms’ goal is to “diversify opportunities for working waterfront communities by building a market for domestic, fresh, healthy alternatives to imported seaweed products on behalf of their partner farmers.”

According to Atlantic Sea Farms, “we need food sources that can positively impact the economic and environmental health of coastal communities. At Atlantic Sea Farms they identify, and work with, fishermen throughout the coast of Maine to help them start their own kelp farms.”

More information about Seagriculture USA and Atlantic Sea Farms can be found on www.seagriculture-usa.com and on www.atlanticseafarms.com