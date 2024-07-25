B.C. research to reduce ocean acidification in oysters underway
July 25, 2024
By Aquaculture North America staff
Researchers from Vancouver Island University are collaborating with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) on a research project to make shellfish more resilient to ocean acidification.
Ocean acidification occurs when ocean waters absorb carbon dioxide, which changes the water’s pH balance. Lower pH means less carbonate, which oysters use to build their shells. The acidification means shells become thinner and can increase the death rates of oysters.
Shellfish are an integral part of British Columbia’s aquaculture sector and important for Canada’s food security. Oysters are considered one of the most vulnerable animals to ocean acidification, said Timothy Green, Vancouver Island University’s Canada research chair in Shellfish Health and Genomics.
“When we started the B.C. oyster breeding program, four out of every five oysters died before harvest, meaning farmers lost 80 per cent of their crop. Now that’s down to 20 per cent, so that’s potentially millions of extra dollars into the B.C. economy,” said Green. “Oysters are high-quality animal protein that don’t have environmental impacts such as other protein sources like beef or pork.”
Green, who received a Climate Ready BC Seafood Program grant from the Tula Foundation to conduct the research, and his team have spent the past few years future-proofing shellfish. On this project, he’s collaborating with the B.C. Shellfish Growers Association, Chris Pearce and Clara Mackenzie from the DFO.
The researchers will examine the genetics of oyster families in their breeding program. They hope to identify genes that protect oysters against ocean acidification. Once those genes are identified, they can accelerate their breeding program efforts.
“Improving the resiliency of marine species to environmental stressors is a high priority for DFO. Our collaboration with Dr. Green is a great example of how a scientific approach can support the development of practical solutions for real-world problems like climate change,” said Mackenzie.
Mackenzie said the research will be carried out at DFO’s climate change laboratory at Pacific Biological Station (PBS), as they can examine the response of oysters to ocean acidification conditions in a controlled environment.