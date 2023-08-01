B.C. salmon between political bogs and realistic solutions

Canadians for sure do love their salmon. That, unfortunately, does not cut it when it comes to saving salmon farms from government decisions. With the latest one concerning not renewing permits for 15 salmon farms in British Columbia, the market is now expecting a rise in the price of salmon, especially that 97 per cent of Canadian salmon is farmed.

Between politics and stakeholder interests

The Canadian government’s decision is based on the observed decline in wild salmon populations and the necessity of protecting the wildlife. Anti-aquaculture campaigns are also supportive of the decision, blaming farmers for the drop in wild salmon population. However, science has shown that the main driver behind this decline is actually climate change, with overfishing and habitat destruction in tow.

The stakeholders’ economic interest is pushing salmon culture towards in-land. On paper and in the laboratory, using land-based flow-through or recirculating systems helps minimize escapees, and the interaction between wild and farmed salmon becomes virtually non-existent, which prevents disease transmission. It also becomes possible to increase stocking densities with less feed input and wastage in the enclosed system, which would result in higher economic returns. We’ve even seen hybrid systems before, with salmon fry raised on land in recirculating systems. However, once they are 1 kg smolts, they’re moved to open-ocean nets as they would otherwise require huge recirculating systems for containment. In reality, on-land salmon farming necessitates two key elements: huge areas of land for culture, and an adaptive geography that would allow supplying fresh- and salt water and meeting the animals’ needs.

The in-land systems would need to be located in areas close to the ocean so that fresh ocean water is always at hand, in addition to effective filtration systems for cleaning the pumped water and, most importantly, processing the systems’ effluents prior to their disposal into the environment. A lot of energy and non-renewable materials are needed for such an investment, and the consequences for the environment are actually worse than those of open-net farming. What is more, British Columbia has neither the land nor the renewable energy to put on-land salmon farming projects in effect.

Advertisement

Are there any realistic solutions?

There are two realistic and applicable/practical solutions that could solve the current crisis: applying new management practices in the already-established farms, and carefully consulting scientists and engineers before establishing new in-ocean farms.

New scientifically based management practices can help raise farmed salmon in open-nets with no risk to wild populations. It’s worth noting that farmed salmon is sort of “domesticated” and does not pose a threat to the wild stock, or even do particularly well in the wild. And if the problem is that of disease transmission, particularly sea lice, then the solution is to culture cleaner fish in tandem with the salmon in the nets. Cleaner fish are mostly lumpfish and ballan wrasses and can be cultured together to fight sea lice infestations. Introducing cleaner fish at a certain ratio to the sea lice is a proven method to help almost completely eradicate the parasite and minimize outbreaks. Another good management practice is preventing diseases by vaccinating the cultured fish. This not only protects the cultured population but reduces the use of antibiotics as well, besides helping decrease disease transmission. Moreover, sustainability can be taken into account at every step of the culture process. That includes, but is not limited to, using sustainable feed ingredients that use little to no fishmeal, and applying new feeding techniques that minimize feed wastage such as the currently in-use cameras to observe the fish feeding, and the novel hydroacoustic monitoring technique.

With respect to licensing new salmon farms, adequate locations should be chosen and studied carefully. Before positioning the nets, scientists and stakeholders should work on modelling the location and making sure that the position is a sound one from all aspects. This means positioning the nets away from wild salmon populations and the streams they swim through, and away from other endangered species. Additionally, the maximum biomass that the net can withhold should be determined in advance, so as not to surpass the environment’s carrying capacity. The use of steel or high-density polyethylene nets, specifically designed for long term durability in the face of strong ocean movements, ought to be enforced. Using these nets in the past years has reduced the number of escapees to almost zero. Moreover, we must ensure that the salmon transferred from the hatcheries to the nets are disease-free and vaccinated so as to potentially reduce all possible disease transmission from our fish to the wild populations. And, last but not least, one must make sure that the facility is equipped with modern wastewater and effluent-treating systems that sterilize the flow against any pathogens, in addition to removing chemicals and particulate matter.

Demand for salmon will continue to increase in the coming years and is expected to increase by two million tonnes come 2027. It is vital to implement new effective and reasonable solutions to the open-net salmon farms in British Columbia if we are to avert future economic losses and shortage of supply.