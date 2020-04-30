B.C. Seafood Festival postponed

Last year’s edition of the B.C. Seafood Festival welcomed a record 5,000 attendees.

The B.C. Seafood Festival set to take place this June in British Columbia’s Comox Valley has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair organizer Comox Valley Economic Development Society says it is actively working to secure late fall dates to host a modified Festival in 2020.

It says participants that have already tickets or sponsorships will receive an email regarding the next steps.

Participants included mostly local consumers and roughly 80 buyers representing major seafood suppliers from Europe and Asia.

The trade show and conference program within the Seafood Festival presented seafood suppliers and buyers platform to conduct business on site and the opportunity for face-to-face interactions. Around 500 individual meetings occurred between different buyers and suppliers during the event.