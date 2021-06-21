BC First Nation urges others to partner with industry

(L-R) Rocky Boschman, Managing Director of Grieg Seafood BC and Thomas Smith, Councillor for the Tlowitsis Nation sign the five-year service contract Photo: Grieg Seafood

The Tlowitsis Nation of British Columbia has signed a service deal with salmon producer Grieg Seafood and is urging other indigenous communities in BC to partner with the industry.

Thomas Smith, Councillor for the Tlowitsis Nation, said there are limited job-creation opportunities in the province.

“The Tlowitsis are always looking for opportunities that will benefit the Nation monetarily and provide potential jobs for our members,” said Smith.

“As much as there seems to be controversy about the business, we believe many First Nations should be looking at long-term relationships with salmon farming partners. There are only so many opportunities available, and most of the Nations have traditional territories adjacent to the inlet waters – it only makes sense,” he said.

Chief’s Pride Aquaculture Corp, the company owned by the community, will perform all net-cleaning operations at Grieg Seafood’s salmon farms in the Clio Channel beginning June as part of the five-year deal.

There are three Grieg farms in Tlowitsis territory. The contract includes a five-year lease of net-cleaning equipment, a skiff, and a crane barge. Employees of Chief’s Pride Aquaculture Corp will join Grieg’s on-site staff in an accommodation barge in Clio Channel.

Grieg also invited other indigenous communities to work with the industry as benefit agreement partners and contract services providers.