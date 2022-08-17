BC Salmon Farmers denounces anti-salmon farming activist’s statements

BC Salmon Farmers has denounced Bob Chamberlin’s recent statements issued to Vancouver media that are contrary to data and evidence.

In several appearances on Vancouver radio, newspapers and television news, Chamberlin speculated this week that the closure of some salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago area in 2020 will result in a strong return of pink salmon returning to the Ahta river this year to spawn. His press release claimed that this is “compelling evidence” that salmon farms are a “primary cause” of declines in wild salmon.

“However, the facts are there is no causative link, let alone a correlation, related to salmon farm activity and salmon returns,” said Ruth Salmon, interim executive director at the BC Salmon Farmers Association. “Pink salmon returns are very volatile, so much so that one can cherry pick a single river in any year and make up a story to support their belief.”

“In his eagerness to ride the wave of good news about the potential strong returns of many species of Pacific salmon returning to rivers in B.C. this year, Mr. Chamberlin has severely misrepresented historical data and relied on speculation to try and prove his unwavering belief that there is a relationship between wild salmon returns and salmon farms,” said Salmon.“His soundbites may sound simple – but his facts are simply wrong.”

Advertisement

The facts about the Ahta river, pink salmon, and local salmon farm operations are:

An average of 19,291 pink salmon have returned to the Ahta river over the last decade in the ‘even’ years (pink salmon return in two-year cycles).

907 salmon returned in 2020 – a relatively low return that mirrored the coast-wide low return of most all species of Pacific salmon (Chamberlin incorrectly states this number as 200). 11 salmon farms were active during the outmigration (moving from rivers to open sea) for these salmon (March 2019).

– a relatively low return that mirrored the coast-wide low return of most all species of Pacific salmon (Chamberlin incorrectly states this number as 200). during the outmigration (moving from rivers to open sea) for these salmon (March 2019). A record-high return of 68,871 pink salmon returned in 2014 . A total of 12 salmon farms were active in the area during this outmigration (March 2013).

. A total of in the area during this outmigration (March 2013). A total of 11 salmon farms were active during the outmigration for this year’s (2022) return (March 2021). Returning populations for this year have yet to be confirmed by fisheries experts, but early reports suggest strong returns of pink and Sockeye salmon may occur in many regions of B.C.

“For many years, we’ve frustratingly been witness to anti-salmon farming campaigners going to media early with speculation and anecdotes to influence negative headlines about salmon farming in British Columbia,” added Salmon. “The facts – that never receive the same exposure from media as the criticisms – have not once supported these allegations.”