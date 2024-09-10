News
Regulations
B.C. salmon farmers urge Liberal Party to reconsider net-pen salmon farming ban
BCSFA calls out Fisheries and Oceans Canada for missing its own transitional plan deadline.
September 10, 2024 By Seyitan Moritiwon
The B.C. Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA) is urging the Liberal Party as it gathers for a retreat on Vancouver Island to consider the impact of the DFO’s decision on the province.
In June, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) minister, Diane Lebouthillier, announced a five-year transitional plan to ban net-pen salmon farming on the coasts of British Columbia. The transitional plan was expected to be published by the end of July but the DFO has not released any related documents.
“Your government’s June announcement to ‘ban open net-pen salmon aquaculture in British Columbia coastal waters by June 30, 2029,’ has caused global cascading impacts. The draft plan detailing this transition has not been released, missing your own deadline of July 31. The timeline for transition to closed containment by 2029 is unachievable and risks significant negative impacts on our sector and the communities that depend on it,” stated Brian Kingzett, executive director, B.C. Salmon Farmers Association in a letter to the caucus.
BCSFA stated that the timeline is impossible and needs to account for the current infrastructure limitations in remote areas or modern salmon farming technology, which has not been successfully scaled anywhere globally. The group said the DFO’s decision was made in the absence of any scientific assessment of the environmental impacts of this category of technology.
There are concerns that this plan will increase food prices, cause the loss of salmon farming-related jobs, and housing and affordability challenges.
BCSFA is telling the government that it’s not too late to chart a positive course and asks the Federal Liberal Caucus to engage with the community in developing a viable, science-based strategy that supports both the salmon farming sector and the communities it sustains.
