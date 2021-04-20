B.C. tech firm bags first export order for its steel cages

An aquaculture steel cage system designed and made in British Columbia will soon be floating in the pristine waters of northwestern Scotland.

Poseidon Ocean Systems of Campbell River, B.C. will supply Scottish salmon producer Loch Duart with its Trident Hybrid Steel Cage. The cages are now in use in the west coast of Canada but the Scottish farmer will be the first user overseas. It is replacing its cages with Trident in order to improve safety and reduce operational costs, said the salmon farmer.

The Trident cages were expected to arrive in Scotland this past March. Trimara, a Scotland-based global distributor of aquaculture systems and services through which the order was placed, will be assembling the units. They will be ready for stocking in June.