Belle named president of National Aquaculture Association

Sebastian Belle, executive director of Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), has been named as president of the National Aquaculture Association.

Belle has dedicated his career to demonstrating global leadership in aquaculture and advocating for a sustainable working waterfront. Since 1984, Belle has established best practices and advised commercial aquaculture ventures around the world, bridging private and public sectors. Prior to joining the MAA, he was the state aquaculture coordinator, working for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.