Benchmark’s CleanTreat systems on well-boats

The three parties celebrated the signing at the Bryggen in Bergen. From the left: Rune Risnes (Aquaculture lead in Salt Ship Design AS), John Marshall (Head of Benchmark Animal Health) and Frank Edvard Vike (CSO at MMC First Process).

Benchmark Holdings is collaborating with MMC First Process AS and Salt Ship Design AS that will combine all three companies’ technologies onboard.

Benchmark is looking to integrate its CleanTreat water purification system with its sea lice medicine, Ectosan Vet. These products will be integrated into MMC’s fish handling system onto a well-boat designed by Salt Ship Design.

This collaboration hopes to create an efficient and sustainable water purification process. According to a press statement, Benchmark hopes that the integration of CleanTreat system into well-boats will increase the accessibility of the solution for the aquaculture industry. It also has the potential to enable greater use of sea lice medicines in an environmentally responsible way.

The well-boat design solution is expected to be delivered within the next six months and the first well-boat could be in operation by 2025.

