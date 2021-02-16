Biden urged to make local seafood production a priority

The Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) movement is urging US President Joe Biden to prioritize domestic seafood production.

In a letter to Biden, SATS asked that aquaculture be included as part of his administration’s oceans and climate policies “to build back a stronger, more resilient America.”

“Aquaculture presents a unique opportunity to build an American seafood future that can bring us through this challenging time and support a diverse workforce, enhance sustainable ecosystems, and guarantee healthful, locally-sourced protein for American consumers,” the group wrote.

“As America begins to rebuild from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing America’s seafood supply through aquaculture will have benevolent rippling effects throughout many areas of the country. Increased aquaculture production will increase demand for American-grown crops, such as soybeans, corn and peas, which can be used in fish feed, and will open up new markets to heartland farmers while lessening dependence on the uncertainty of foreign trade relationships.”

Founded in 2018, the industry coalition includes players in the aquaculture industry, such as Cargill, Pacific Seafoods, High Liner Foods, Innovasea, Blue Ocean Mariculture, and Pacifico Aquaculture.