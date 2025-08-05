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Bipartisan U.S. bill introduced to advance open ocean aquaculture
August 5, 2025 By Aquaculture North America Staff
U.S. Democratic Senator Brian Schatz and Republican Senator Roger Wicker have introduced the Marine Aquaculture Research for America (MARA) Act to advance the development of commercial, open-ocean aquaculture in U.S. federal waters.
The bipartisan bill would enable the U.S. to responsibly grow more sustainable seafood domestically, said a press release from the advocacy organization, Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS).
“The bipartisan consensus is clear: Congressional action is needed to build a robust American open ocean aquaculture industry, and the MARA Act lays the groundwork towards that goal,” said Drue Banta Winters, SATS campaign manager. “We thank Senators Schatz and Wicker for their leadership in introducing legislation that will allow us to demonstrate how we can grow more of our own seafood here at home—and do so responsibly and sustainably.”
Currently, the U.S. imports up to 85 percent of its seafood. While demand for fresh, sustainably raised seafood is growing, there is no clear pathway for open ocean aquaculture in U.S. waters. To date, no commercial-scale finfish farm has successfully navigated the federal permitting process, which involves duplicative, costly environmental reviews across multiple agencies.
The MARA Act plans to establish an assessment program to evaluate commercial-scale demonstration projects. This includes creating an Office of Aquaculture within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s National Marine Fisheries Service to coordinate federal permitting for a U.S. aquaculture program. The Act aims to set clear timelines and establish a consolidated environmental review process during the permitting approval process, said the press release.
It also plans to authorize grant funding to modernize American working waterfront communities, including infrastructure that benefits both commercial fishing and aquaculture. Also, it will invest in workforce training and curriculum development to train the next generation of aquaculture professionals, the press release explained.
“This growing bipartisan consensus in Congress to advance open ocean aquaculture in America comes with strong support from leading environmental groups, seafood industry businesses, chefs, and academics who all agree: We can responsibly grow more of our own seafood here at home,” Banta Winters said.
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