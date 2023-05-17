BlueNalu partners with Nutreco on cell-cultured seafood

BlueNalu, producer of cell-cultured seafood, announced a strategic partnership with animal feed and nutrition company, Nutreco.

BlueNalu and Nutreco are joining forces “to bring down the costs of cell feed and establish specifications and metrics for certain raw materials necessary to produce BlueNalu’s proprietary cell-cultured seafood products,” according to a recent press release.

Nutreco says it intends to help the seafood startup to go from pilot scale development to full commercialization.

“Our team has achieved significant technological feats that have reinforced our pathway and support commercial viability,” said Lauran Madden, PhD, chief technology officer at BlueNalu. “This commitment with Nutreco further enhances our technological readiness and our ability to scale and bring products to the market.”

BlueNalu intends to bring a portfolio of seafood products to global markets, and its first commercial product will be the high value toro portion of bluefin tuna, which is in great demand from the foodservice sector, yet is increasingly inaccessible and associated with considerable sustainability challenges worldwide.

