BTC program is unique to the West Coast

The Fisheries & Aquaculture Sciences program at Bellingham Technical College, located in coastal NW Washington, is dedicated to teaching students the value of aquatic resources.

Housed in an award-winning facility with specialized classrooms and wet labs, the program gives students a strong, hands-on foundation for their careers. Experts teach the scientific theory and technical skills required to help propagate and conserve aquatic resources through sustainable cultivation and fisheries management. The program operates two Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife salmonid hatchery programs and annually rears millions of salmon and trout, along with operating a shellfish and kelp hatchery.

A robust field training curriculum prepares students for careers in fisheries biology, water quality monitoring, habitat restoration, shellfish farming and natural resource management. The BTC Fisheries & Aquaculture Sciences program offers two associate degrees and numerous short certificates for students exploring the field or established industry members seeking technical training. Multiple courses are offered online to support flexible distance learning.

For more information, contact BTC at 360.752.8345 or email admissions@btc.edu.