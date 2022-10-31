CABI’s Aquaculture text releases 4th edition

A newly updated version of “Aquaculture: An Introductory Text” has been released.

This fourth edition is written by well-known experts, Robert Stickey and Delbert Gatlin III, with increased coverage of open-ocean cage culture and sea lice issues with salmon culture; coverage on the significant progress made in nutrition; information on biofloc technology uses; and updated statistics and lists of approved anaesthetics.

The update also includes the latest information about sustainable aquaculture development, culture systems, hatchery methods, nutrition of aquaculture species, reproductive strategies and many other topics.

This textbook provides a comprehensive look at the culture of fish, molluscs and crustaceans for food production. The book also covers other forms of aquaculture, such as seaweeds, recreational fish and ornamental fish.