CAIA hiring a policy and regulatory affairs coordinator
October 13, 2023
By Aquaculture North America staff
The Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) is hiring for the position of policy and regulatory affairs coordinator on a part-time basis.
The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in science or technical studies, economics or a related field, enjoy public policy and technical analysis, have a minimum of five years of work in a related field and have strong writing skills.
What to know about the position
Location: Remote/virtual
Position Details: Part-time employee contract – 12 hours per week, $40 per hour
Term: One year
Reports to: CAIA president & CEO
Application Deadline: Friday, Oct. 27
Visit https://aquaculture.ca/employment to apply.
