CAIA hiring a policy and regulatory affairs coordinator

The Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) is hiring for the position of policy and regulatory affairs coordinator on a part-time basis.

The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in science or technical studies, economics or a related field, enjoy public policy and technical analysis, have a minimum of five years of work in a related field and have strong writing skills.

What to know about the position



Location: Remote/virtual

Position Details: Part-time employee contract – 12 hours per week, $40 per hour

Term: One year

Reports to: CAIA president & CEO

Application Deadline: Friday, Oct. 27



Visit https://aquaculture.ca/employment to apply.