California ocean analytics firm hires BC rep
July 1, 2021
By ANA staff
Ocean analytics and forecasting company Scoot Science has named Craig Blackie of British Columbia as Business Development Specialist. The California-based company said Blackie’s appointment is vital to growing its presence in Canada.
Blackie was most recently with Grieg Seafood in BC. He is a fish biologist and holds a masters degree in aquaculture.
