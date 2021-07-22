Aquaculture North America

Canada offers funding for aquaculture clean tech projects


July 22, 2021
By Nestor Arellano
The Government of Canada is investing a total $30 million to fund clean technology for the aquaculture and fisheries industries to boost sustainable economic growth while fighting climate change.

The initiative is part of a program originally started in 2017  with an initial investment of $20 million.

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Bernadette Jordan, recently launched the renewed Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program (FACTAP), with an investment of $10 million from Budget 2021 to extend the program up to 2023.

Previous projects included converting diesel, gas and hydro components to solar energy technologies, improvements to recirculating and semi-enclosed aquaculture systems and supporting Canada’s first diesel-electric fishing vessel. The extended program will also provide funding to pilot test late-stage innovative technologies or process technologies in Canada’s aquaculture sector.

The program offers funding to assist two types of eligible participants:

  1. commercial fisheries or aquaculture producers wishing to purchase and install existing, off-the-shelf clean technologies, processes and sustainable practices into their day-to-day operations
  2. existing aquaculture producers wishing to pilot and test new late-stage innovative technologies, systems or processes.

The program may fund up to 75 per cent of eligible project costs (maximum of $1.0 million per year).

The remaining 25 per cent or more of the project’s funding can be made up of a combination of non-DFO sources but must include a minimum of 10 per cent cash commitment by the applicant.

All project proposals must also include a letter of support from the lead fisheries or aquaculture regulator for the province/territory in which the project will take place.

To find out more on how you can apply, click on this link.

