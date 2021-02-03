Canada’s first salmonid-welfare resource coming soon

A Canadian code of practice for farmed salmonid welfare is coming soon

Canada is developing its first Code of Practice for farmed salmonids, a document that will promote sound management and practices for improving the quality of life of the farmed species.

The Code will be a valuable resource for large and small farms alike. It covers housing, feed and water, handling, euthanasia, transport, and other important management practices.

The draft Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Farmed Salmonids was developed over the past two years. In November, it was presented to the public to give them an opportunity to weigh in. The public comment period closes on 7 January 2021.

The National Farm Animal Care Council and the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance, who are behind the document, underscored its importance.

“The Code development process helps diverse communities work together to improve the lives of farmed animals,” said Leigh Gaffney, who represents World Animal Protection Canada on the Code Committee.

Fish welfare in aquaculture is extremely important to consumers that some have signified their willingness to purchase less seafood, or even avoid seafood altogether, if the animals are not treated well.